Janice Arlene Dvorak
Janice Arlene Dvorak, of St. James, MO, formerly of Salem, MO, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 79.
She was born in Ellinwood, KS, on December 10, 1940 to the late Melvin and Doretta (Small) Richardson.
She was previously married to Joseph Warren Dvorak with six children being born into this union.
Janice graduated from the Hallstead Kansas School of Nursing where she earned her RN degree. She then began an accomplished career working as an RN in several locations, including Director of Nursing at Phelps Health and serving as a traveling nurse in various locations. She retired in 2000 due to health concerns.
She also enjoyed working as an independent sales representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics for many years.
Among Janice's personal interests were photography, travel, all things outdoors, quilting, crocheting, needlepoint, knitting and flower gardening - all while continually serving as a devoted nurse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, James Dvorak; and one grandchild.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes five children, Joseph Dvorak Jr., of Salem, MO, Janelle Worthen, of Birchtree, MO, Jerry Dvorak, of Miami, OK, Jeffery Dvorak and wife Michele, of Rolla, MO, and Jason Dvorak and wife Nancy, of Hiawatha, KS; one sister, Virginia "Ginger" Thomas, of Ellinwood, KS; 17 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; other extended family members and dear friends.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Janice Dvorak will be held at 11 am Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 am. Janice's final resting place will be in the Sterling Cemetery in Sterling, KS.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Phelps Health Foundation for the Excellence in Nursing Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020