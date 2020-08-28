1/1
Janice Sue (Hull) Hayes
1945 - 2020
Janice Sue Hayes, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 75.
She was born in Emporia, KS on June 26, 1945 to the late Edgar Otis Hull and Martha (Reed) Hull Sullins.
On September 30, 1967 she married James Walter "Jim" Hayes, who survives.
Janice had many interests in her life. She worked alongside her husband for many years as co-owner and bookkeeper for Villa Mobile Homes, established in 1969. She volunteered in several local civic organizations especially P.E.O. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rolla. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends, genealogy research and spending time at their lake house enjoying boating and lake activities.
Most importantly, Janice was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Hull.
Janice will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her husband, Jim Hayes, of Rolla; two children, David Hayes and wife Tammy, of Rolla and Lisa Moreland and husband Mark, of O'Fallon, MO; one sister, Mary Ann Bopp and husband Kirt, of Longboat Key, FL; four grandchildren, Chase Hayes, Paige Kling, Megan Pratt and husband Christian, and Brice Moreland; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Janice Hayes will be held at 10 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Kenner Cemetery in rural Dixon, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 pm Tuesday, Sept. 1st at Null and Son.
Memorial contributions in her memory are suggested to the Huntington's Disease Foundation.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
