Jannette Crosby
1931 - 2020
Janette Crosby of Rolla passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Phelps Health in Rolla, MO following a brief illness. She was 89 years of age.
Janette, the daughter of the late Earl and Dorothy Lenox Bare, was born June 29, 1931 in St. James, MO. She married George Howard Miller June 5, 1952 in Phelps County, he entered into rest December 26, 1967, She then was united married to Robert Crosby on April 20, 1973, he entered into rest June 24, 1982.
She is survived by her son, Michael H. Miller and wife, Sandy of Rolla, MO; grandchildren: Shanna Parker and husband, Sam and Luke Miller and wife, Koree and great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Mara, Sarah, Levi, Colton, Benton and Everlee.
Mrs. Crosby was a life long member of the First Baptist Church of Rolla.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, George Howard Miller and Robert Crosby, along with one sister, Barbara Ann Bare and her brother, Billy Bare.
Private graveside services will be conducted Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. James Cemetery. Sam Parker will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Miller, Luke Miller, Sam Parker, Isaiah Parker, Colton Petersmith, Benton Miller and Levi Parker. Memorial are requested to the Rolla Lions Club in Memory of Mrs. Crosby.
Online condolences may be entered at www.jonesfunerals.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Jones Funeral Home in St. James.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
200 South Meramec Street
St. James, MO 65559
(573) 265-3278
