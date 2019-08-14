|
|
Jeffery Von Griffin
Loving husband, father, son, and brother
Jeffery Von Griffin, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 57.
He was born on July 15, 1962 in Dallas, TX to Jackie Von Griffin and Rayma LaVonn (Dyer) Griffin. On December 29, 1989, he married Denise (Foutz) Griffin in Los Angeles, CA.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Von Griffin in 2003 and his stepfather, Clark Littell.
He frequently said, "It doesn't matter what you do in your life, you just find something you like and be the best at it."
Jeff applied this approach in every aspect of life. He lived for his family and devoted decades of service to young men and young women in church programs and scouting. He loved his family, anything in the outdoors, and pecan pie.
Jeff was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Denise was the light in his eyes and the Mrs. to his Clause. He was the best Santa. He knew how to have fun, loved a good party, and told the best stories. He leaves us with a legacy of unconditional love.
Jeff will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Denise Kay Griffin of Rolla; a daughter, Lennakay Griffin of Salt Lake City, Utah; two sons, Joseph Griffin and Lucas Griffin, both of Rolla; his mother, LaVonn Littell of Amarillo, TX; one brother, Rodney Griffin and wife Dianna of Amarillo, TX; several brothers-in-law and sisters-n-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends and colleagues.
A funeral service for Jeffery Von Griffin will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 693 Forum Dr., Rolla, MO. Interment will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery in Doolittle. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, August 16 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jeff Griffin Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Bank of Missouri, 960 South Bishop Avenue, Rolla, MO 65401.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019