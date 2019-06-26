|
Jerrilyn (Feeler) Snodgrass
Loving wife, mother, and sister
Jerrilyn (Feeler) Snodgrass, age 69 of Vichy, MO., formerly of Jefferson City, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Presbyterian Manor in Rolla.
Jerrilyn was born March 22, 1950 a daughter to Calvin (Jack) and Norma Jean (James) Feeler. On August 22, 1970 she was united in marriage to Dennis R. Snodgrass in Vienna, MO., and to this union one daughter was born.
Jerrilyn was retired from the State of Missouri, having worked for the Departments of Conservation, Education, the State Treasurers Office and the Secretary of State. After retiring she enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Mizzou football and basketball. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband and parents on the family farm doing crafts and canning vegetables.
Those left to mourn the passing of Jerrilyn include her husband Dennis of the home; one daughter, Greta Snodgrass of Post Falls, ID.; her mother, Norma Jean Feeler of Rolla; brothers and sisters in law Kenneth Hollis, Billy and Melvena Snodgrass all of Meta, Anna Mae Snodgrass, Donald and Josephine Snodgrass, Wes and Velma Hayes, Dallas and Terry Snodgrass all of Vienna, Vivian Sanbothe of Jefferson City ; several nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Jerrilyn is preceded in death by her father, Calvin (Jack) Feeler, and one sister Sandra Jean Hollis.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Vienna. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with memorial services following at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the James Community Cemetery Fund. A private family burial will be held at a later date in the James Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial P.O. Box 1602 Rolla, Mo. 65402. (573) 341-0220 www.rollacremation.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 26 to June 27, 2019