Jerry Allen Plake


1939 - 2019
Jerry Allen Plake Obituary
Jerry Allen Plake
Beloved brother and avid baseball fan
Jerry Allen Plake, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 80.
He was born on April 19, 1939 in Newburg, MO to the late Benjamin Plake and Ethel (Stevenson) Plake.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Sharon and three other sisters, Elva Jean O'Sha, Earline Pruett and Margaret Forrest.
Jerry was employed at the Missouri State Geological Survey in the Water Resources Division for 34 years. He was an avid Cardinal's baseball fan.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: two brothers, Donald Plake and wife Marty of Rolla and Paul Plake and wife Bonita of Ava, MO; two sisters, Kay Sanders and husband Gary of Rolla and Beniva Hargis and husband Charles of Festus, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and dear friends.
A funeral service for Jerry A. Plake will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery in Doolittle. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rolla Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 10 to July 11, 2019
