JERRY WAYNE HINES
Loving son and brother
Jerry Wayne Hines, age 77 of Rolla, MO, passed away February 8, 2019 at Rolla Health and Rehabilitation in Rolla. Jerry was born on April 2, 1941 in Blooming Rose, MO., a son to Wayne and Juanita (Hogan) Hines.
Jerry attended school at Rolla Public Schools and graduated in 1959. He was of the Catholic faith, and enjoyed watching Nascar, the St. Louis Cardinals, spending time with his family, friends and the love of his life, his dog Bella.
Survivors include his mother, Juanita Hines of Rolla, four sisters, Beverly Braun of Columbia, Judy McWilliams and her husband Dale of Rolla, Debbie Carter and her husband Steve of Upland, CA., Theresa Hines of Denton, TX., one aunt, June Stevenson, numerous nieces and nephews, other family, and best friends, Carol Coffman, Sid Stewart and Bob Bowling.
Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Hines, brother-in-law, Curtis Braun and one nephew, Scott Lewis.
A memorial service for Jerry Hines will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to: Rolla First Assembly: Kid Care America after school program 1608 North Oak Rolla, Mo. 65401
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
