Jimmie E. Taylor, II
Jimmie E. Taylor, II, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 49.
He was born on June 25, 1970 in Rolla, MO to Jimmie E. Taylor and Cathy (Yowell) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cathy (Yowell) Newell, in 2018 and an infant daughter, Kylar.
Jimmie enjoyed dirt bike riding, boating, fishing and going to rock concerts. Most of all, he loved spending time with his daughter. She was the joy of his life!
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his daughter, Kenzie Taylor-Kilpatrick of Dixon, MO; his father, Jimmie E. Taylor and wife Gay of Rolla; a brother, Bradley Taylor of St. James, MO; two sisters, Shannon Kiersz and husband Tyler and Jordon Taylor, all of Rolla; grandparents, Ken and Sharon Epperson of Columbia, MO and Don and Barb Shay of Osage Beach, MO; aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends.
A funeral service for Jimmie E. Taylor, II will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kenzie Taylor-Kilpatrick Education Fund.
Online condolences may be offered to www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Rolla Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019