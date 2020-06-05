Jimmie Eugene Allison, of Rolla, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 62.
Jimmie was born on October 25, 1957 in Rolla, MO to the late Harold Frederick Allison and Leona (Daniels) Allison. On December 13, 1975, he married Lesa (Morse) Allison.
In addition to his parents, Jimmie was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Darryl Pearson.
Jimmie's first priority was always his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved bluegrass music, fishing and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He loved anything to do with being outdoors.
Jimmie will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Lesa Allison of Rolla; four daughters, Melissa Allison of Anutt, MO, Kelly Satterfield and husband, Chuck, Jamie Chapman and husband, Casey and Megan Allison and fiancé, Matt Keaton, all of Rolla; one brother, Travis Allison; a sister, Theresa Pearson of Rolla; and nine grandchildren, Whitney Allison, Kylie Stephens, Zachary Allison, Waylon Chapman, Gunner Chapman, Zella Chapman, Kyle Keaton, Kendall Keaton and Karissa Keaton.
A memorial service for Jimmie E. Allison will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Rhea Church. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing and restrictions will still apply.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Delbert Day Cancer Institute.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.