|
|
JIMMY DALE LEWIS
Loving husband, father, and passionate outdoorsman
Jimmie Dale Lewis passed away at 76 years old on Easter morning on April 21st, 2019.
He was born on Nov 1st, 1942 to Authur and Ruth (Seidel) Lewis in Phelps County, MO. He was married to Mary C. Wenz on May 24th 1985. Jim was well known for his passion for hunting and fishing. He could be found in the woods during almost any time of the year, either hunting or watching game. He was a master carpenter and a skillful heavy equipment operator. In his early years in life, he did some work as a mechanic. He enjoyed farming for most of his life. He retired from the Rolla Municipal Utilities and enjoyed the rest of his life hunting and fishing.
Jim is survived by his wife Mary, his children Lynnette, Laura, Jaime, Mike, Jerrad and Josh. He was also suvrived by 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and multiple brothers and sisters.
His memorial service will be held on 27 April 2019 at 11am at Spring Creek Baptist Church, 14975 State Rt. HH, Rolla, Mo. 65401.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019