Joan Frances Field
Joan Frances Field (Hughes) died Saturday, May 23, in Denver, CO, of complications related to COVID-19. Joan was born November 20, 1933 in St. James, Missouri and graduated from John F. Hodge High School. She lived in Los Alamos, NM for many years before returning to St. James for several years and then moving to Denver. She loved the mountains, snow, animals, music, and road trips, and fiercely valued her independence until the end. Joan never met a stranger; she was a talker and she was a helper. She will be missed.
Joan is survived by her son, Scott Field, of Denver, CO; her daughter, Renee (Field) Hall and her wife Donna, of Bacliff, TX; and a sister, Kathleen Rinehart of St. James, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family. Joan is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Hughes (Meurer), stepmother, Carrie Blain, three sisters: Mary Ann Cornick, Ida Dowell, and Dorothy Pallay; and three step siblings: Gertrude Hemme, Mabel "Bunny" Martorana, and Sterling Moreland, Jr.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to your favorite charity in Joan's name.
Joan Frances Field (Hughes) died Saturday, May 23, in Denver, CO, of complications related to COVID-19. Joan was born November 20, 1933 in St. James, Missouri and graduated from John F. Hodge High School. She lived in Los Alamos, NM for many years before returning to St. James for several years and then moving to Denver. She loved the mountains, snow, animals, music, and road trips, and fiercely valued her independence until the end. Joan never met a stranger; she was a talker and she was a helper. She will be missed.
Joan is survived by her son, Scott Field, of Denver, CO; her daughter, Renee (Field) Hall and her wife Donna, of Bacliff, TX; and a sister, Kathleen Rinehart of St. James, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family. Joan is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Hughes (Meurer), stepmother, Carrie Blain, three sisters: Mary Ann Cornick, Ida Dowell, and Dorothy Pallay; and three step siblings: Gertrude Hemme, Mabel "Bunny" Martorana, and Sterling Moreland, Jr.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to your favorite charity in Joan's name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.