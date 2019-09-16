|
|
Joe Rex DeShurley Sr.
Joe Rex DeShurley Sr. of Newburg, Missouri, passed from this life on September 12, 2019, at the age of 79 years. He was born on August 12, 1940, to Joe Walter DeShurley and Alta Iona Peck.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years Mary Thomas DeShurley of Newburg, a daughter, Evana Danner (Donald) of Delaware, a son, Joe Rex DeShurley Jr. "Ace" of Newburg, three granddaughters, Brittany Danner, Jackie Danner, and Jade DeShurley.
Rex was very self reliant, and a skilled craftsman. He loved working with his hands. He used to make and sell arrowheads, and even made jewelry from them. He also built his own log cabin home, milling his own logs. Rex was known to be found thumbing through a book; he also used to hunt and fish. He loved spending time with his family and friends, playing poker and telling stories. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughters. Rex served proudly in the Navy, two tours in Vietnam and retired as a Naval Officer. He was always known to be warm and friendly. He treated everyone he met with respect, no matter their wealth or position in life.
Visitation for Joe Rex DeShurley Sr. will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at the Teague and Son Funeral Home and funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11:00 am, at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Rolla, Missouri. All arrangements were made under the direction of the Teague and Sons Funeral Home in Newburg, Missouri.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019