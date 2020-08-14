Johanna Ellen MacPherson (Corn)

Johanna Ellen MacPherson (Corn) passed away August 10, 2020 after an aggressive reoccurrence of cancer at age 69, one week shy of her 70th birthday. Jo, as she was known to friends and family, was born August 17, 1950, in Fulton, Missouri to Art and Mary Lou Corn. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, who sang songs to her in her last moments, and enjoyed a toast of her favorite drink, Maker's Mark, in her honor. Jo was preceded in death by her father Arthur Corn in 2002. She is survived by her mother Mary Lou Corn of St. James, her son Alec MacPherson also of St. James, her daughter Ellen MacPherson-Salyers of St. Louis, her brother John Corn and his wife Sandy of Columbia, Mo. and nieces and nephews.

Jo attended St. James public schools, graduating from John F. Hodge High School in 1968, and continued her education at Drury College in Springfield, Mo. and later at University of Missouri at Columbia. She learned the art of fine French cuisine as a chef in restaurants in Kansas City and went on to work as a chef in Santa Barbara, California and eventually Seattle, Washington. It was here she began to study astrology under her mentor, Bruce Myron. Jo and Bruce worked together as astrologers in an office in the historic Smith Tower in downtown Seattle. Johanna married Thomas MacPherson in Seattle in 1982. To this union two children were born; Alec MacPherson, in 1984, and Ellen MacPherson, in 1989.

Her lifework as an astrological consultant touched countless lives. Her exceptional perception and preternatural insight about individuals was remarkable. She could read others and tell them of their own hidden traits and tendencies. Her strong, feminine warrior spirit allowed her to break barriers and to achieve much in her too-short lifetime. She was an active member of the Women's Business Exchange during her time in Seattle and helped women support one another and form lasting connections both personally and professionally. Jo was an avid collector of rare and unique art objects; a holdover from her college major in Art History. Jo also worked tirelessly to catalog and promote the vast artwork of her mother, Mary Lou Corn. Jo was the author of two books, "The Way of the Zodiac" and a novel titled "When Stars Fell into the River".

A member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, Jo was a community volunteer and contributed countless hours to projects for the betterment of St. James. They included organizing support to pass the bond issue for revitalizing the St. James Pool, and working to pass the library tax for Lucy Wortham James Memorial Public Library to keep the library operating once the James Foundation no longer provided funding. Jo was a founding member of the Friends of the Library and she was serving as President of the organization at the time of her death. In addition, she served on the St. James Historical Preservation Commission, giving lectures on the life of Lucy Wortham James and the history of Meramec Iron Works. She was a long time member of the St. James Chamber of Commerce and served on the board as secretary for a time. She was a beloved and valuable member of the community, her voice, passion, and empathy will be deeply missed by all.

Funeral arrangements for the pubic are pending due to Covid-19 restrictions and will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Friends of the Library. Donations may be delivered in person during regular business hours or mailed to Lucy Wortham James Memorial Public Library at 300 W. Scioto, St. James Missouri, 65559; or dropped by Jones Funeral Home, 200 S. Meramec, St. James Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store