Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertson-Drago Funeral Home
211 W Main St
West Plains, MO 65775
(417) 256-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Robertson-Drago Funeral Home
211 W Main St
West Plains, MO 65775
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Robertson-Drago Funeral Home
211 W Main St
West Plains, MO 65775
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dale Huff


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Dale Huff Obituary
John Dale Huff
Funeral services for John Dale Huff, 70, Rolla, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains, Missouri.
John passed away at 2:18 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home.
He was born March 20, 1949, at West Plains, Missouri, to Vernor Wellington Huff and Carrie "Mabel" Wood Huff. John graduated from Ritenour High School (near St. Louis) with the Class of 1967 and earned a Bachelor's degree from University of Missouri at Rolla. On March 22, 1980, he was married at Perry, Georgia, to Constance Gayle "Connie" Baker, who preceded him in death on July 18, 2009. On May 9, 2015, he was married at Rolla, Missouri, to Billie Kay Davis. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and especially enjoyed blacksmithing. John was a member of BAM Association.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Huff, Rolla, Missouri; two children, Scott Huff and wife, Jennifer, Bentonville, Arkansas and Melissa Pearson and husband, Harold, Girard, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, John, Christina, Ellen, Dawson and Reagan; one great-grandchild, Mela; two brothers, Curtis Huff and wife, Marcella, West Plains, Missouri and Richard Huff and wife, Kaye, West Plains, Missouri; one sister, Sue Crumbley and husband, Ace, Owensboro, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Peggy Rieger, Olathe, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Connie; one brother, Jim Huff, Sr.; and three sisters, Jennie Lou Knott, Dorothy Walters and Patricia Meinung.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Elk Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bounds Horse Haven Rescue, and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now