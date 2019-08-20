|
John Stephen volosin
Loving husband, father, and grandfather
John Stephen Volosin, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 79.
He was born on December 30, 1939 in Denver, CO to the late Michael Volosin and Johanna (Gimera) Volosin. On June 15, 1973 he married Betty J. (Harper) Volosin in Ironton, MO.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by two daughters, Vikkie Zinns and Twyla Yates; a son, Roger Yates; one granddaughter, Destiny E. Ochoa; a brother, Michael Volosin; and a sister-in-law, Betty A. Volosin.
John had a quick mind and talented hands and he could fix almost anything. It was his dream to go to the Colorado School of Mines and so he worked and saved his money. The Army called him while he was in between semesters. He served his time and went back to college, earning a BS in Metallurgy. He worked in the smelters at St. Joe Lead in Missouri, and then AMAX Lead Company where he met and married his wife Betty, and became stepfather to her 4 children. His next employment was as Superintendent of the Upper Plant at The Bunker Hill Company in Kellogg, Idaho. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, snow skiing and going to auctions. He took the family camping nearly every weekend in summer and snow skiing in winter. It was idyllic but came to an end when the smelter closed. He was next employed as a Metallurgist at the Bureau of Mines in Rolla and soon two more children were added to the family. He was a good family man, good father, and church every Sunday was a must. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
John will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Betty J. Volosin of Rolla, MO; one son, John Volosin of St. Louis, MO; two daughters, Christy Volosin of Rolla, MO and Robin Harrison and husband Chuck Harrison of Union Point, GA; and ten grandchildren, Brian J. Ochoa, Stephen Wirth, Kelley Cole, Melody Russell, Jessica Layman, Sarah Yates, Michael Yates, Ashley Hogan, Bradley Yates and James DeBroeck.
A prayer service for John S. Volosin will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will take place on Wednesday, August 28 at the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wheatridge, CO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rolla. Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019