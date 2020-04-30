Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wayne Smith


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wayne Smith Obituary
REV. J.W. Smith
Rev. J.W. Smith, 76, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
He was born September 1, 1943 in Phelps County, Missouri.
John married Carol Vincent February 7, 1964. She survives of the home.
He was ordained minister with Assembly's of God and Pastor of New Life Assembly of God in Elwood, Kansas. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha (Stough) Smith.
Additional survivors include sons, Craig Smith (Shelley), Steve Smith (Susan Beasley); grandchildren, Jacob Clark (Courtney), Drew Wilson (Samantha), Caleb Wayne and Austin Mark Smith, Whitney Day (Wayne), Hoyte Bronson; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Lucas, Cole and Easton; brothers, Jimmy, Jerry and Rev. Steve Smith, and their spouses; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -