John "Jack" Willenbrink
John "Jack" Willenbrink, 86, of Jefferson City, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 7, 1934 in Mexico, Missouri; a son of the late William and Lillian (Paschal) Willenbrink. He was united in marriage to Ann "Sue" LaBombard, August 12, 1983, in Rolla.
Jack was a 1952 graduate of St. Peter High School. He joined the Army soon after graduation and was stationed in Germany from 1957 until 1958. He spent his career in service as a Missouri Highway Patrolman and retired in 1989 as a Sergeant. Jack was devoted member of St. Peter parish in Jefferson City. He had a real fondness for animals of all kinds, he enjoyed fiddling with cars, mowing the lawn, reading and gardening. Most of all, he treasured the memories created with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Sue Willenbrink; children: Greg Willenbrink (Kay), Patrick Shaughnessy (Tamra), Deanna House, Vickie Stroot, Stephen Willenbrink (Barbara), Theresa Fuller (Ron), and Michael Mitchell; brother: William Willenbrink Jr. (Amy); 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors with Rosary service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. Basil Tigga officiating. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Jefferson City, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that expressions of sympathy be made to the Cole or Callaway County Humane Society.
