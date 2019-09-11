|
Jordan Patrick Henry
Jordan Patrick Henry, of Vichy, MO, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 31.
He was born in Rolla on November 18, 1987 to Don and Susan (Daniels) Henry.
Jordan was known as a very giving friend, doing for others and befriending people of all kinds. His interests included being a talented cook and enjoying classic cars.
Jordan was baptized and a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in rural Rolla.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William E. "Bill" Henry, his maternal grandfather, Ernie Daniels and two uncles, William Gary Henry and James Patrick Henry.
Jordan will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his parents, Don and Susan Henry, of Vichy; paternal grandmother, Madeline Henry and maternal grandmother, Maxine Jacobs, both of Rolla; two brothers, Jason Henry of St. Louis, MO and Jeremy Henry and wife Linsey of Lee's Summit, MO; three uncles, John Henry, Larry Henry and Steve Daniels; aunt Linda Schweiss; two nieces, Lauren Henry and Eva Henry; two nephews, Griffin Henry and Eli Henry; numerous cousins, other extended family members and many friends.
A private family memorial service will take place. Interment will be in the Tennyson Cemetery in Maries County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jordan's memory are suggested to the Macedonia Baptist Church.
