Jordan WM Lanham
Beloved Son & Military Hero
Retired Sergeant, Jordan WM. Lanham, passed away in Columbia MO, April 16, 2019. He was age 34. He'd graduated Rolla High School, in May 2003. A memorial will be held Sat., June 29 at 4pm at Rolla Church of the Nazarene, 1901 E. 10th St..
Jordan is survived by his mother Ina (Gaddy) Lanham, of Rolla, by his wife, Angel Lanham of Colo., his step siblings Amy Ballard Kleier & Rusty Ballard Jr., step children: Courtney Fry, Whitney Riffe, Britany & Austin Ballard. Uncles are Ron Lee, Lenox D. & Garry Don Gaddy. Aunts are Linda & Christie Gaddy. Also cousins, extended family & friends. Preceding him in death was his dad; WM I. Lanham, stepmom; Lora, half sister; Andrea L. Jones & all his grandparents.
Jordan Lanham was a U.S. Army Ranger, in Iraq & Afghanistan, during the war. He was in a helicopter crash there in 2007. Jordan received many military commendations & was honorably discharged in Aug., 2008, due to medically retiring. Jordan rededicated himself to Jesus Christ & attended a church, in Columbia, MO, in the last few years.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 28 to June 29, 2019