Joy Lynne Gall
Joy Lynne Gall, of Rolla, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 59.
She was born on July 30, 1960 in Rolla, MO to the late Chesley Southard and Roxie (Long) Southard. On October 3, 1981 she married Doug Gall. He preceded her in death in February of 2017.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Bryan Southard and her mother-in-law, Bertha Gall.
Joy was a loving nana and mom. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. Joy loved volunteering for her community. She volunteered in many organizations. In the early 90's, she was the T-Ball and softball commissioner for RYBS. For many years, Joy volunteered for the American Red Cross, and was on the hurricane disaster team. She went to the Gulf States to help after Hurricane Ivan and Katrina. She also enjoyed volunteering for the annual Lion's Club Carnival. She helped with the poker stand for over 30 years. In 2008, she was the winner of the Lion's Club Carnival car. Joy was also one of the founding members for the Women's Auxiliary for the Rolla Rural Fire Department. Joy loved going to Branson at Thanksgiving the last few years with her daughter, Becky and her family. She loved looking at all the lights and Black Friday shopping. Even though she wasn't the greatest cookie baker, she loved to bake them with her grandkids. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Joy will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: one son, Jason Gall and companion, Tesha Scott, of Farmington, MO; a daughter, Becky Schuetz and husband, Justin of Rolla; one brother, Bruce Southard and wife, Betty of Rolla; and six grandchildren, Hayden Schuetz, Landon Schuetz, Blane Gall, Carbon Gall, Landon Scott and Addy Ballangee.
A private graveside service will be conducted at the Lower Davis Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lower Davis Cemetery.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020