Joy R. (Harris) Kessinger
1961 - 2020
Joy R. Kessinger
Joy R Kessinger, of Rolla, MO, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 59.
She was born on March 23, 1961 in Waynesville, MO to Doyle Cecil Harris and Marie (Hunter) Harris. On December 25, 2004, she married Dr. Andrew Jackson (Jay) Kessinger. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2020.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her father, Doyle Harris in 2010.
Joy was the director of KidCare at First Assembly of God in Rolla.
She will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: her mother, Marie Harris of Rolla, MO; her mother-in-law, Virginia Kessinger of Rolla, MO; two sons, Andrew "Andy" Kessinger, V and wife, Cassie of Sarcoxie, MO and Zachary Kessinger of Rolla, MO; one daughter, Ashley Miller and husband, Josh of Rolla, MO; four grandchildren, Jackson Lloyd Kessinger, Zoe Mae Miller, Ransom Alexander Miller and Anna Grace Kessinger; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends.
A funeral service for Joy R. Kessinger will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the First Assembly of God in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to KidCare at First Assembly of God.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
