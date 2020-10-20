1/1
Judith Ann (Harms) Headrick
1943 - 2020
Judith Ann Headrick
Judith Ann Headrick, of Rolla, MO, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 77.
She was born on July 18, 1943 in Chilhowee, MO to the late Arthur Harms, Sr. and Mildred (Herrington) Harms. On October 31, 1993, she married Phillip "Rusty" Headrick.
In addition to her parents, Judith was also preceded in death by a son, Jon Headrick; two sisters, Barbara Arechigo and Marva Reven; and one brother, Arthur Harms, Jr.
Judith was employed as a registered nurse at the Phelps County Hospital (Phelps Health) for 17 years.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Phillip "Rusty" Headrick of Rolla, MO; four children, Chuck Satterfield and wife, Kelly of Rolla, MO, Rick Satterfield of Dallas, TX, Chris Headrick and wife, Rachael of Rolla, MO and Rachel Headrick of St. Louis, MO; one sister, Vivian Godfrey of Kansas City, MO; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A graveside service for Judith A. Headrick will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Anutt Cemetery in Anutt, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
