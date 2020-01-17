|
|
Julian Harrison, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 86.
He was born in Ripley, TN on December 4, 1933 to the late Hollis and Viola (Lyell) Harrison.
On May 24, 1952 he married the love of his life, Esther (Callahan) Harrison and they were later blessed with three children.
Julian's work ethic led him to support his family by working several jobs before pursuing his passion of music by opening his own music store and then later establishing his own auto dealership. For the next fifty-five years, Julian took great pride and pleasure in serving his loyal customers at Mid-Missouri Motors.
Outside of work, Julian treasured time spent hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was a longtime faithful member of the First Assembly of God in Rolla where he shared his gift of music by playing his guitar at church as well as ministering at other Christian gatherings.
In addition to his parents, Julian was preceded in death by four brothers, Lloyd, Billy, Bobby and Ralph; and two sisters, Pansy and Alvetene.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife of 69 years, Esther Harrison, of Rolla; three children, Kenneth Harrison and wife Elaine, of Rolla, Steve Harrison and wife Kim, also of Rolla, and Carla Anderson and husband Mike, of Montana; one brother, Jerry Harrison and wife Frieda, of Salem; two sisters, Patricia Donatti and Juanita King, both of St. Louis; thirteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Julian Harrison will be held at 1 pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at the First Assembly of God in Rolla. Interment will follow in the North Lawn Cemetery in Salem, MO. A visitation of family and friends will be held from 4-7 pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Assembly of God – Rolla.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020