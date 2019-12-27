|
|
Kenneth E. Long
Kenneth E. Long passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Rolla, MO at the age of 83. Kenny was born in Waynesville, MO on March 7, 1936 to Frank and Sylvia Long. As a young man he played basketball and fondly remembered his teammates from high school and college.
After graduating from Southeast Missouri State University, he moved to Rolla and began teaching and coaching at the Junior High. It was there that he met Mary Lou Lenox. They were married August 10, 1961. In the early 1970's Kenny received his Masters in Counseling and began working at the Rolla Vocational School as Counselor and Placement Director until his retirement in 1994. During his career he also served for over 20 years in the Missouri National Guard. He made many lifelong friends through school and the guard and was able to help a multitude of students throughout the course of his career. After raising 3 sons and retiring, Kenny and Mary Lou moved to the family farm in Lake Spring, MO. He loved working on the farm and always enjoyed a drive around to watch wildlife. He was a birdwatcher and for many years kept a detailed calendar of bird sightings. He also began weaving and created many wonderful woven rugs and placemats over the last years.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Sylvia Long, one brother, Frank Long, and parents-in-law, Ike and Virginia Lenox.
He is survived by wife, Mary Lou; sons, John Long (Tim Chesney), Mark Long and Paul Long (Martha) and niece, Marybeth Long.
A funeral service for Kenneth E. Long will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Lake Spring Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 26 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Habitat for Humanity or The Community Partnership of Rolla, MO.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019