Kenneth Eugene Funke
Loving father, avid outdoorsman
Kenneth Eugene Funke, of Rolla, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 66.
He was born in Rolla on January 14, 1953 to the late Billie and Louise (Glenn) Funke.
Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing until his declining health prohibited it.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Clayton Funke.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his daughter, Abigail Funke, of Anutt, MO; three brothers, Ron Funke, Kevin Funke and wife Hope, and Billie Carl Funke, all of Rolla; one sister, Janet Christian, of Terre Haute, IN; aunt, Polly Bacon and husband Jim, of Rolla; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Kenneth Funke will be held at 10 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 pm Friday, March 22nd at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null & Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019