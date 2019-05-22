|
|
KENNETH W. HANCE
Beloved husband and brother
Kenneth W. Hance, of Rolla, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 75.
He was born in Maries County, MO on December 15, 1943 to the late Wilson R. Hance and Ethelene (Robertson) Hance.
On December 20, 1963 he married Donna Baker, who survives.
Kenneth was a faithful long time member of the Pilot Knob Full Gospel Church.
Prior to retirement he worked in the construction field and was a member of the Laborer's Union Local 840 for many years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Hance, who passed away on Feb. 9, 2017. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Carl Watson; two sisters, Alice Dean and Aileen Stogsdill; brother-in-law, Bill Eickhorst; and sister-in-law, Darlene Watson.
Kenneth will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife of 55 years, Donna Hance, of Rolla; one brother, Dennis Hance and wife Kathy, of St. Mary, MO; two sisters, Dorothy Affolter and husband John, of Doolittle, MO, and Carolyn Eickhorst, of Holt Summit, MO; numerous nieces and nephews, other extended family members and many dear friends.
A funeral service for Kenneth Hance will be held at 10 am Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday, May 23rd at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pilot Knob Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2019