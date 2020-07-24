L. Stanley Freese
L. Stanley Freese, 85, died peacefully on July 21, 2020 in his home after a short illness with his wife Rita and childhood friend Marilyn Bohlke by his side.
He was born in River Vale, NJ on August 25, 1934 son of the late Lionel and Evelyn Freese. He and his wife Rita moved to Marco Island, FL in 2001 and then to Eagle Creek in 2006.
Stan had a bachelor's degree in forestry from Michigan Technology University and retired from the United States Forest Service after 35 years. He served a tour of duty in the US Army stationed in Hawaii. He was an avid builder of model airplanes and could always be found working in his shop.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years Rita, daughter Jane Frank of Riverview Fl, son Kurt Freese of Riverview Fl, granddaughter Kennedy Frank of Atlanta GA and grandson Britain Frank of Riverview FL. Also, a sister Sharon Hinshaw (Bob) of Missoula, MT, brother Stafford Freese (Paula) of Mount Bethel, PA and brother-in-law Sonny Johnston (Pat) of Piney Flats, TN.
Memorial Contributions can be made in his name to the Angleman Syndrome Foundation at www.angleman.org.