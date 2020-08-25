Dr. Larry B. Marti
Dr. Larry B. Marti, of Rolla, MO, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 82.
Larry B. Marti was born in Mountain View, Missouri, in 1938, the middle son of Fred and Alice Marti. His childhood was spent in Missouri, Arizona, and California. He married Patsy Ledgerwood in June of 1959 and graduated with a BA from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1960. He subsequently entered medical school earning his MD in 1967. During these college years, they had four of their five children, the fifth arriving in 1971.
Following his internship at Kansas City General Hospital, he was drafted into active duty in the United States Army, initially serving in South Korea. Upon returning to the states he completed his Residency at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Denver, Colorado from 1970-1974. He was then transferred to General Leonard Wood Army Hospital where he served as Assistant Chief and then Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery from 1974-1976. He completed his 9 years of military service as Chief of Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery and Assistant Chief of the Orthopaedic Surgery Department at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.
Larry moved his family to Rolla, Missouri where he established the Rolla Orthopaedic Clinic. He remained a private practice physician from 1977 until 1994 when he joined Mercy Medical Group in Rolla. He continued to practice full time until his retirement in 2018.
Larry distinguished himself in many ways throughout his career but the greatest of these distinctions is the love he had for his family, friends and patients in the community. He loved life, he loved to help people and wanted everyone to follow their dream. He was generous, fun-loving and welcoming to all. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Blalock; a grandson, Ricky Brown; and a great granddaughter, Ella Close.
Larry will be sadly missed by his wife, Pat Marti of Rolla; five children, Debbie Brown and husband, Rick of Rolla, Trish Whitson and husband, Steve of Rolla, Brenda Leuenberger and husband, Art of Columbia, MO, Larry Marti and wife, Karen of Evergreen, CO, and John Marti and wife, Paula of Rolla; one brother, Fred Marti and wife, Linda of CA; twenty three grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Dr. Larry B. Marti will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Hudgens Cemetery in rural Phelps County. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, August 28 at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Phelps County Faith Distribution Center or the Jagat Lamsal family.
