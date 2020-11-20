Larry Dennis Newberry was born January 6, 1943 in Houston, MO to the late Maxine Evelyn Newberry (Aldridge) and the late Albert Newberry. As an infant, Larry and his mother Maxine traveled by bus and train from Missouri to San Luis Obispo, CA where Albert was stationed in the Army. When Albert was deployed overseas in WWII, Maxine and Larry, along with some other army wives, drove a 1938 Chevy (which Albert had overhauled) back home to their beloved Missouri.
Larry attended a one-room schoolhouse, Big Creek School in Tyrone, MO, for his first and second grade while Albert was at war. When the war ended and Albert returned, the family moved to Rolla, MO and planted roots there. Larry graduated from Rolla High School in 1961.
Although Larry was an only child, he enjoyed a close relationship with his uncles, cousins, and classmates (often getting into mischief).
Larry had many interests. He loved cars (both old and new) an interest inherited from his father Albert. They enjoyed puttering on anything mechanical. He also loved the outdoors and often hunted and fished. He passed those traits along to his son and grandchildren.
In May 1962, Larry married Edythe Eaton. They share 2 children, a daughter Lindy Newberry Burrow and husband Carl of Dallas, TX and a son, Dennis Newberry and wife Tanya of Lake Ozark, MO. Larry has 4 grandchildren: 2 granddaughters, Britian Newberry and Alyssa Newberry of Lake Ozark and 2 grandsons Ryan Burrow and Jordan Burrow of Dallas.
Larry's career spanned over 40 years, where he enjoyed working with the public, something he learned from his mother Maxine. His career began in the insurance business with Farmers Insurance, later becoming an independent agent representing multiple companies. The business grew to become the largest in Rolla, before selling the business in 1980. Larry was a 1st generation business owner and operator and diversified into real estate also. His son Dennis followed this same path.
In 1993, Larry married Sharon Weems. He and Sharon could be seen at their cabin at the lake boating, fishing and hosting large family gatherings. They also enjoyed "cruising" around in his cherished Pontiac GTO convertible (red of course-his favorite color)
After retirement, Larry had some unfortunate health challenges, suffering a stroke in Oct 2016. He fought a long and hard battle. During these last 4 difficult years, he was never far from his devoted and loving wife Sharon who was his main caregiver. Through it all, he never lost his sense of humor, and exemplified "true grit" and determination to his family and loved ones.
Larry brought out the best in family, friends, colleagues, customers, healthcare workers, nurses, physicians and therapists. His twinkling eyes and contagious smile would always light up the room. His fun-loving spirit made even the difficult times seem ok. Larry never met a stranger and the longer you knew him, the more you loved him. As one of his best friends said, "I was in the military, but I never met a man more honorable than Larry Newberry." Upon his retirement, customers expressed how much they appreciated his integrity and dependability.
Larry is in heaven, looking down and saying "forge ahead, live life to the fullest, stay determined, keep your sense of humor and make the best of your situation, regardless of your circumstances."
We are all thankful for the time that we shared with him. Larry's life will be an inspiration to all of us, as his memory lives in our hearts forever. We look forward to the day that we can rejoin him in Heaven.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Null & Son Funeral Home will host a private, family only, graveside service at Ozark Memorial Gardens, Friday Morning November 20, 2020.
