1/1
Larry Dennis Newberry
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Dennis Newberry was born January 6, 1943 in Houston, MO to the late Maxine Evelyn Newberry (Aldridge) and the late Albert Newberry. As an infant, Larry and his mother Maxine traveled by bus and train from Missouri to San Luis Obispo, CA where Albert was stationed in the Army. When Albert was deployed overseas in WWII, Maxine and Larry, along with some other army wives, drove a 1938 Chevy (which Albert had overhauled) back home to their beloved Missouri.
Larry attended a one-room schoolhouse, Big Creek School in Tyrone, MO, for his first and second grade while Albert was at war. When the war ended and Albert returned, the family moved to Rolla, MO and planted roots there. Larry graduated from Rolla High School in 1961.
Although Larry was an only child, he enjoyed a close relationship with his uncles, cousins, and classmates (often getting into mischief).
Larry had many interests. He loved cars (both old and new) an interest inherited from his father Albert. They enjoyed puttering on anything mechanical. He also loved the outdoors and often hunted and fished. He passed those traits along to his son and grandchildren.
In May 1962, Larry married Edythe Eaton. They share 2 children, a daughter Lindy Newberry Burrow and husband Carl of Dallas, TX and a son, Dennis Newberry and wife Tanya of Lake Ozark, MO. Larry has 4 grandchildren: 2 granddaughters, Britian Newberry and Alyssa Newberry of Lake Ozark and 2 grandsons Ryan Burrow and Jordan Burrow of Dallas.
Larry's career spanned over 40 years, where he enjoyed working with the public, something he learned from his mother Maxine. His career began in the insurance business with Farmers Insurance, later becoming an independent agent representing multiple companies. The business grew to become the largest in Rolla, before selling the business in 1980. Larry was a 1st generation business owner and operator and diversified into real estate also. His son Dennis followed this same path.
In 1993, Larry married Sharon Weems. He and Sharon could be seen at their cabin at the lake boating, fishing and hosting large family gatherings. They also enjoyed "cruising" around in his cherished Pontiac GTO convertible (red of course-his favorite color)
After retirement, Larry had some unfortunate health challenges, suffering a stroke in Oct 2016. He fought a long and hard battle. During these last 4 difficult years, he was never far from his devoted and loving wife Sharon who was his main caregiver. Through it all, he never lost his sense of humor, and exemplified "true grit" and determination to his family and loved ones.
Larry brought out the best in family, friends, colleagues, customers, healthcare workers, nurses, physicians and therapists. His twinkling eyes and contagious smile would always light up the room. His fun-loving spirit made even the difficult times seem ok. Larry never met a stranger and the longer you knew him, the more you loved him. As one of his best friends said, "I was in the military, but I never met a man more honorable than Larry Newberry." Upon his retirement, customers expressed how much they appreciated his integrity and dependability.
Larry is in heaven, looking down and saying "forge ahead, live life to the fullest, stay determined, keep your sense of humor and make the best of your situation, regardless of your circumstances."
We are all thankful for the time that we shared with him. Larry's life will be an inspiration to all of us, as his memory lives in our hearts forever. We look forward to the day that we can rejoin him in Heaven.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Null & Son Funeral Home will host a private, family only, graveside service at Ozark Memorial Gardens, Friday Morning November 20, 2020.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences can be given at https://nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements under the direction of Null & Son Funeral Home of Rolla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
Ozark Memorial Gardens (Private)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Null & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved