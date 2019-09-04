|
|
Lauren Helen Garman Green
November 28, 1925 - August 29, 2019
Rolla, MO - Helen Green of Rolla, Missouri passed away peacefully Thursday, August 29th at the Rolla Presbyterian Manor after a brief illness. Helen was born in Picher, Oklahoma to Otta Cale Garman and Frank Garman. She lived for a brief time in Hartshorn, Missouri before moving to Rolla with her family at the age of eight.
Helen met her future husband, Chester Green, Jr. when they went to a country school together. She graduated from Rolla High School in 1943.
During World War II, Helen and her best friend Lue Harris Clarkson moved to Seattle to work in the Boeing Aircraft factory building bombers. Helen continued to work in Seattle for about a year after the war, then returned to Rolla and worked at the Phelps County Courthouse.
She and Chester Green reconnected when Chester was home on leave from the Navy and he planned an evening out with Helen's brother. Chester and Helen were married on October 30, 1948 at the Rolla Immanuel Lutheran Church. They remained married for almost 67 years and lived in the same house for 58 years before Chester passed away in October 2015.
Helen was a wonderful mother to seven children and was Grandma to 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, all who will miss her dearly.
Not only was she a loving wife and mother, Helen knew the name of every plant and flower that grew around her. She had a green thumb and resurrected many plants her children had given up on. Helen was an excellent cook and seamstress. She loved coffee, playing cards, and visiting with friends.
Helen was predeceased by her husband Chester, her parents, brothers Raymond, Clarence, Chester, and Leslie (who was known as Babe), great-granddaughters Emma Victoria and Summer Rose, great-grandson Jackson Wayne and by many dear friends and relatives.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Randy (Sunny) Green, Chongqing, China, Gail (Tom) Hildy, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Kay (Kevin) McMaster, Grapevine, Texas, Mary (Ron) Klouzek, Russellville, Arkansas, Tami (Rich Sr.) Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois, Lana (Darrel) Jarvis, Rolla, Missouri, and Gregory Green, Springfield, Missouri.
She is also survived by one sister, Marie Flora (Warrenton, Missouri), brother-in-law Sid (Marion) Green, Salt Lake City, Utah and sister-in-law Joan (Jim) Barrett, Scottsdale, Arizona, along with several nieces, nephews, and their families.
The family would like to thank Presbyterian Manor for their loving care of our mother.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Rolla Presbyterian Manor, in memory of Helen Green. Services are under the direction of James and Gahr, Rolla. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5th at 10 AM and the funeral will follow at 11:00 at James and Gahr Mortuary, 1651 E. State Highway 72, Rolla. Burial will be in the Thomas-Fairview Cemetery.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019