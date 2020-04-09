Home

Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Grant


1926 - 2020
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Grant Obituary
Lawrence J. Grant
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Grant, of Rolla, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 93.
He was born in Argyle, MO, on April 8, 1926 to the late Joseph Emmett Grant and Ella Liza (Breeden) Grant.
On April 8, 1944, in Waynesville, MO, he married Leola Marion Renfrow and they were later blessed with four children. Mrs. Grant preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 2004.
Mr. Grant was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during WWII.
He owned and operated Ft. Wood Electronics for many years where he gained government contracts working for the base.
He was an avid fisherman and a talented woodworker.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his five siblings, Mable, Mary Irene "Reenie", Clarence, Odelia, and Jimmy.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his children, Dixie Rollins and husband Ronald, of Dixon, MO, Larry Grant, of Reno, NV, Randy Grant and wife Kimberly, of Decatur, IL, and Susan Nelson and husband Scott, of Fenton, MO; four grandchildren, Derek Rollins, of Dixon, MO, Jesse Grant, of Eugene, OR, Lindsey Grant, of Decatur, IL, and Rachel Tejeda, of Schaumburg, IL; five great grandchildren, Porter Grant, Grayson Grant, Savannah Grant, Tatum Tejeda, and Cameron Tejeda; other extended family members and dear friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private family graveside service for Larry Grant will be held Monday, April 13, 2020, at Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
