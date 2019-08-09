Home

POWERED BY

Services
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Lela Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lela Mae Russell


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lela Mae Russell Obituary
Lela Mae Russell
Accomplished artist, mother, sister, and friend
Lela Mae Russell, of Newburg, MO, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2019 at the age of 75.
She was born in Phelps County on May 5, 1944 to the late Oliver and Ruby (Smith) Thompson.
Lela was an accomplished upholsterer who operated her own shop as well as work through Memoryville USA in Rolla and was known as one of the best in the business. She was also a talented artist and a Certified Bob Ross Painting Instructor. She painted the murals on display in the Pulaski County Courthouse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kalinda (Sug) Daughtrey.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes three children, Richard Russell, of Rolla, Jamie Sissel and husband Robert, of Nixa, MO, and Amanda Russell and fiancée Patrick, of Newburg, MO; one brother, Dean Thompson, of Glen Carbon, IL; one sister, Donna Staryak, of Panama City, FL; eight grandchildren, Jason Conley (Heather), Joshua Russell (Kathryn), Aubrey Hawkins (Josh), Jeremy Light, Kyle Daughtrey (Jaclyn),Taylor Hirsch (Andrew), Ada Forester, and Dax Sutton; eight great grandchildren, Ella, Jacob, Alex, Lola, Hailey, Isaiah, Ryker, and Brody; other extended family members and dear friends.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Lela Russell will be held at 2 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 pm.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Null & Son Funeral Home
Download Now