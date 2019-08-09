|
Lela Mae Russell
Accomplished artist, mother, sister, and friend
Lela Mae Russell, of Newburg, MO, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2019 at the age of 75.
She was born in Phelps County on May 5, 1944 to the late Oliver and Ruby (Smith) Thompson.
Lela was an accomplished upholsterer who operated her own shop as well as work through Memoryville USA in Rolla and was known as one of the best in the business. She was also a talented artist and a Certified Bob Ross Painting Instructor. She painted the murals on display in the Pulaski County Courthouse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kalinda (Sug) Daughtrey.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes three children, Richard Russell, of Rolla, Jamie Sissel and husband Robert, of Nixa, MO, and Amanda Russell and fiancée Patrick, of Newburg, MO; one brother, Dean Thompson, of Glen Carbon, IL; one sister, Donna Staryak, of Panama City, FL; eight grandchildren, Jason Conley (Heather), Joshua Russell (Kathryn), Aubrey Hawkins (Josh), Jeremy Light, Kyle Daughtrey (Jaclyn),Taylor Hirsch (Andrew), Ada Forester, and Dax Sutton; eight great grandchildren, Ella, Jacob, Alex, Lola, Hailey, Isaiah, Ryker, and Brody; other extended family members and dear friends.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Lela Russell will be held at 2 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 pm.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
