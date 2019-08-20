|
Leo Buddy Gatewood
Devoted husband, father and friend
Leo (Buddy) Gatewood passed away August 8, 2019 with his loving family present. Leo was born in St. Louis, MO on January 28th, 1967 and grew up in Dixon, Missouri. After marrying Nola Preston and living in Rolla, MO for several years, he and Nola, along with their two children, moved to the Fayetteville, AR area where he worked for the Russel Stover Corporation until he fell ill in 2017.
Leo was a hardworking, dedicated husband and father and was always there for his family and friends. He had many hobbies and interests but always made the needs of his loved ones a priority.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and William Seaman and Leo Gatewood. He is survived by his wife Nola, children Aaron Gatewood and Lucy Gatewood and three sisters, Sandi Lindquist, Susie York and Barbie Cremer.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be given online at www.nelsonberna.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019