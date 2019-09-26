|
Leo Jack Wilson
Leo Jack Wilson, age eighty-five of Nixa, Missouri, formerly of Rolla, Missouri, passed away peacefully, at his home on September 23, 2019.
Jack, as he was known to family and friends was born July 8, 1934, in Rogers, Arkansas. He was one of thirteen children born to Joda Robert and Agnes Pearce Wilson.
On February 14, 1956, he was united in marriage with Eva Jean Denton and to this union was born two sons, both surviving. Eva preceded him in death on November 24, 2008. He was then united in marriage with Patsy Devaney-Van Ornum on August 22, 2009.
Jack leaves to celebrate his memory, his wife Patsy "Pat" of the home; two sons, Robert Sterling Wilson and his wife Jean of Nixa, MO and Timothy Joda Wilson and his wife Allison of Ozark, MO; Pat's children, Richard Van Ornum and his wife Jeanne of Springfield, MO, Roni Dowdy and her husband Kevin of Branson, MO and Bob "Holt" Van Ornum and his significant other, Lori of Colorado Springs, CO; seven grandchildren, Heather Shadel and her husband Justin, Noah Alldredge and his wife Alyea, Denton Wilson and his wife Grace, Wesley Wilson and his wife Amanda, Matthew Wilson, Malea Wilson and Lynne Wilson; nine great-grandchildren and one great-grandson on-the-way; Pat's grandson, Ben Van Ornum; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Sandy Hurster of Arizona; other relatives and many friends.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and twelve siblings.
Memorial Service for Leo Jack Wilson will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at First Freewill Baptist Church in Ozark (2106 W. Evangel St. Ozark, MO 65721) with Pastor Gary Mitchener officiating.
Burial will be at a later date at Rolla Cemetery. At his request, his body is to be cremated under direction of Shadel's Colonial Chapel.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019