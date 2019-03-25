|
LEONA D. ALLISON
Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother
Leona D. Allison, of Rolla, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 80.
She was born on July 16, 1938 in Vienna, MO to the late Edwin Daniels and Bertha (Riley) Daniels. On December 29, 1956, she married Harold Fred Allison in Rolla. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2015.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Darryl Pearson; sisters, Betty Eilman, Delores Hale and Cathy Tennyson; and brothers, Everett Daniels, Burke Daniels, Leon Daniels and Paul Daniels.
Leona was a charter member of the Rhea Saddle Club. She was a member of the Rhea Church of Christ for many years. She loved fishing, going to bluegrass festivals with Fred and spending time with family.
Leona will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: her sons, Jimmie Allison and wife Lisa and Travis Allison, all of Rolla; one daughter, Theresa Pearson of Rolla; a brother, Jimmie "Bob" Daniels and wife Noreen of Rolla; one sister, Kay Evans and husband Arnold of Rolla; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Leona D. Allison will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Rhea Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rhea Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019