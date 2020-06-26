LEONARD GALE GRISHAM

Leonard Gale Grisham passed from this life on May 21, 2020, at the age of 73 years. He was born on August 2, 1946, in Rolla, to James and Mary Grisham.

A visitation for friends and family will be held at the First Christian Church in Newburg, on Saturday, June 27th, from 10 am - 12 pm. Internment will follow at the pearidge Roach Cemetery in Doolittle. All arrangements were made under the direction of the Teague and Sons Funeral Home.

