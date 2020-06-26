Leonard Gale Grisham
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONARD GALE GRISHAM
Leonard Gale Grisham passed from this life on May 21, 2020, at the age of 73 years. He was born on August 2, 1946, in Rolla, to James and Mary Grisham.
A visitation for friends and family will be held at the First Christian Church in Newburg, on Saturday, June 27th, from 10 am - 12 pm. Internment will follow at the pearidge Roach Cemetery in Doolittle. All arrangements were made under the direction of the Teague and Sons Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teague & Sons Funeral Home
242 Main St
Newburg, MO 65550
(573) 762-2090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved