Home

POWERED BY

Services
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Rush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Rudy Rush


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Rudy Rush Obituary
Leonard Rudy Rush, of Rolla, MO, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 94.
He was born on April 10, 1926 in Edgar Springs, MO to the late Leonard R. Rush and Leona (Price) Rush. On October 17, 1947, he married Ruby J. (Roberts) Rush. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2007. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Danny Rush.
Rudy enjoyed cattle farming, hunting, and fishing. He loved playing checkers with his great grandchildren. He also enjoyed his second family at the Missouri Veteran's Home in St. James.
Rudy will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: three sons, Bill Rush and wife, Loretta of Bismark, ND, David Rush of St. James, MO and Donald Rush and wife, Donna of Hazelwood, MO; one daughter, Shirley Cochran and husband, Jim of Perryville, MO; a daughter-in-law, Linda Rush of Rolla, MO; one brother, Norman Rush of Orlando, FL; two sisters, Lillian "Bert" Cannon of Rolla, MO and Mildred Barton of Seattle, WA; eight grandchildren, Craig Rush, Clay Rush, Curt Rush, Jeremy Rush, Vickie Shackelford, Amy Mauck, Renea Ramirez and Jared Cochran; sixteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A graveside service for Leonard Rudy Rush will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. All COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing, will still apply.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Veteran's Home Activities Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Null & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -