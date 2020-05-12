|
|
Leonard Rudy Rush, of Rolla, MO, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 94.
He was born on April 10, 1926 in Edgar Springs, MO to the late Leonard R. Rush and Leona (Price) Rush. On October 17, 1947, he married Ruby J. (Roberts) Rush. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2007. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Danny Rush.
Rudy enjoyed cattle farming, hunting, and fishing. He loved playing checkers with his great grandchildren. He also enjoyed his second family at the Missouri Veteran's Home in St. James.
Rudy will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: three sons, Bill Rush and wife, Loretta of Bismark, ND, David Rush of St. James, MO and Donald Rush and wife, Donna of Hazelwood, MO; one daughter, Shirley Cochran and husband, Jim of Perryville, MO; a daughter-in-law, Linda Rush of Rolla, MO; one brother, Norman Rush of Orlando, FL; two sisters, Lillian "Bert" Cannon of Rolla, MO and Mildred Barton of Seattle, WA; eight grandchildren, Craig Rush, Clay Rush, Curt Rush, Jeremy Rush, Vickie Shackelford, Amy Mauck, Renea Ramirez and Jared Cochran; sixteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A graveside service for Leonard Rudy Rush will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. All COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing, will still apply.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Veteran's Home Activities Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020