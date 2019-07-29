|
Leonce Antonio Cambre III
Loving husband and father, long time Forester
Leonce Antonio Cambre III, 86, of Rolla, Missouri, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born October 31, 1932 in Jackson, Mississippi to the late Leonce Antonio Cambre Jr. and Veronica Anna Grohoski.
Leonce grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, went to school in Jackson and graduated from Central High School in 1950. He served as Staff Sargeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 - 1955 and was a Korean War Veteran. He then commenced his undergraduate studies at Mississippi State University, majoring in Forest Management. While in college he met his future wife, Elizabeth Ann Phillips. They were married on September 3, 1955.
After receiving his Bachelor's degree in 1958, Leonce began his long and distinguished career with the U. S. Forest Service. In the early years of his career, Leonce worked as a Forester and Assistant District Ranger in Mississippi and then as a Forest Entomologist for eight southeastern states. Later, he served as District Ranger for Ouachita National Forest in Arkansas, Deputy Forest Supervisor for Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky, Forest Supervisor for all six National Forests in Mississippi, and Forest Supervisor for Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri, collectively administering over 3.5 million acres for natural resource management during the course of his career. He also worked in Washington D.C. under a Congressional Fellowship and then served as Director of Legislative Affairs and Director of Cooperative Forestry for the U. S. Forest Service.
His career path necessitated frequent moves by his family, allowing them to experience living in many interesting places across the southeastern United States.
In addition to his parents, Leonce was preceded in death by his daughter Cheryl L. Cambre and his brother Tomas V. Cambre.
Leonce is survived by his wife Elizabeth and four children John M. Cambre (Linda) of Starkville, MS, Mary Threadgill (Chris) of Rolla, MO, Susie Arve (Bo) of Chesterfield, MO and Joseph D. Cambre (Donna) of Holden, MO, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Tuesday, July 30 at the Null and Son Funeral Home, 1010 Kingshighway, Rolla, MO
A private burial service for family and invited friends will be held on Wednesday, July 31st.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a .
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 29 to July 30, 2019