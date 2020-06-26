Lewis Franklin Mansfield
1924 - 2020
Lewis Franklin Mansfield, of Edgar Springs, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 96.
He was born on February 21, 1924 in Mammoth Spring, AR to the late Leonard and Leota Mansfield. In 1951 he married Ruth (Heavin) Mansfield. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2018.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, George Mansfield, Elvin Mansfield, Earl Mansfield and Dean Mansfield; a sister, Della Hamby, and a nephew, John Moore.
Lewis loved to fish and play music. As a young man, he tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals as a pitcher. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, Ruth. He was a father figure to his nephews, Lindo, Gary and John.
Lewis will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: four brothers, Dale Mansfield and wife, Carol of Pensacola, FL, Farrell Mansfield and wife, Patsy of Flat, MO, Harold Mansfield and wife, Bonnie of Fenton, MO and LeRoy Mansfield and wife, Dorothy of Sherrill, MO; nephews, Lindo Snodgrass and wife, Linda and Gary Moore and wife, Esther, all of Edgar Springs, MO; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
A funeral service for Lewis Mansfield will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Hutchason Cemetery in Licking, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Patriot Guard Riders.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
