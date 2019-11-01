Home

Lillian Ardilra (Duncan) Chalk


1923 - 2019
Lillian Ardilra (Duncan) Chalk Obituary
Lillian Ardilra Duncan Chalk
Lillian Ardilra Duncan Chalk, age 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 28, 2019, in her home in Rolla, Missouri. She was born on August 14, 1923 in St Louis, Missouri, to the late Oliver and Buelah (Harper) Duncan. Lillian grew up in rural Missouri and relocated to Orangevale, California where she raised her two children. Lillian returned to Rolla in 1993 with husband Hewitt Chalk.
Lillian was a wonderful Christian mother and grandmother. She was socially active in Greentree Christian Church, the Holloway House and a member of Sisters in Support. Lillian was very proud of her flowers and was well known in her neighborhood for her gardening skills. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Lillian is survived by her son Leon Lewis of Citrus Heights, California; her four grandchildren, Alice Pearce of Rolla, Missouri; Tanya Lewis of Carmichael, California; Teresa Pearce of Success, Missouri; and Shawn Lewis of Dixon, California; five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by husband, Hewitt Chalk, her daughter, Verba Alkire, two sisters and a brother.
Funeral service for Lillian Chalk will be held at 1:00PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary with Pastor Tim Cook officiating. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 also at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to or the . Cards are available at all James and Gahr locations. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com
The family would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice for their kindness and support.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
