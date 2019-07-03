Home

Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Lillian Elizabeth (Grace) Regan


1921 - 2019
Lillian Elizabeth (Grace) Regan Obituary
Lillian Elizabeth Regan
Loving mother and grandmother
Lillian Elizabeth Regan, of Rolla, MO, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 97.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 22, 1921 to the late William Robert Grace and Lillian Elizabeth (Marquat) Grace. In 1945 she married Edward Joseph Regan who preceded her in death in 1974.
Lillian enjoyed being part of a military family. She was a member of the National Federation of the Blind and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rolla.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes two children, Janet Ray and husband David, of Rolla, and William Regan and wife Susan, of CA; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
As per Lillian's wishes, there will not be any public funeral services.
Memorial contributions in her memory are suggested to the National Federation of the Blind.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 3 to July 5, 2019
