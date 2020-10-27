Linda Jean "Jeanne" Kemp, of Rolla, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 70.
She was born on March 23, 1950 in Flat River, MO to the late Adam J. Weiss and Marjorie L. (Baker) Weiss. On May 2, 1970, she married Michael Danny Kemp at the First Assembly of God in Flat River, MO.
Jeanne will be remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother, and caring grandmother. Her life was marked by acts of kindness to everyone God placed in her path. Often behind the scenes, rarely in the spotlight, she worked tirelessly to make others feel welcomed and loved. She was known for her hugs. If you ever received a Jeanne-Kemp-hug, you know. Consistent in ministry, she and her husband Danny served the community of Rolla, Missouri as pastors of Calvary Assembly for over 38 years. Always giving, Jeanne expressed love and concern for others through many cards, gifts, and thoughtful acts. We celebrate her life, her love for God, and love for others.
Jeanne will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Rev. Danny Kemp of Rolla, MO; two daughters, Melissa Morrison of Rolla, MO and Julie Davis and husband, Aaron of Springfield, MO; one brother, Gary S. Weiss and wife, Mary Jo of St. Louis, MO; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Kemp and Magnolia Davis; and a brother-in-law, John Kemp and wife, Tammy.
A graveside service for Jeanne Kemp will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla.
Memorial contributions are suggested to an education fund for Jeanne's granddaughter, Elizabeth.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.