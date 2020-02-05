|
|
Linda Kay (Tillman) Frost
Linda Kay (Tillman) Frost of Rolla, Missouri passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born on May 25, 1947 in Stanton, Tennessee to the late Troy and Annie (Barnes) Tillman.
Linda graduated in 1965 from Mathews High School. She picked cotton as a teen to raise money to buy a formal dress to wear to her senior prom, where she was crowned the Prom Queen. On October 31, 1977, she married the love of her life, A.P "Jack" Frost.
Linda was always very involved in her community, local schools and was an active member of the Calvary Assembly Church in Rolla, MO. She served two terms as president of the Ladies Auxiliary and PTA president for three grade schools. She never met a stranger and was a friend to anyone that she encountered and would open her heart, as well as her home to all. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of forty-two years, Jack Frost of Rolla, Missouri; children, Jason (Katie) Frost, Jeff (Craig) Frost, Patrick (Susan) Frost, Nick (Debbie) Frost, Angie (Mark) Janos, Lori Frost, Greg Frost, Christopher (Vicki) Frost all of Rolla, MO and Melissa (Lee) Adams of Florida; three sisters, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by one son, Michael Frost, grandsons, Nathan Frost and Josh Frost, and one sister, Nellie Hicks.
Funeral services for Linda Kay Frost will be held at 12:00PM on Monday, February 03, 2020 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri with Danny Kemp officiating. Interment will be held in the Ozark Hills Memorial Garden, Rolla, Missouri. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service on Monday, February 03, 2020 from 10:00AM until service time at 12:00PM also at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020