LISA A. JORDAN
Devoted mother and Noni
Lisa A. Jordan, of Newburg, MO, formerly of Rolla, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 56.
She was born on April 4, 1963 in Bronx, NY to Thomas Marino and Veradean (Freeman) Marino. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lisa was a devoted mother and fantastic "Noni". She was consistently selfless, always placing the needs of her family before her own. Through the years, she loved crocheting, working on word puzzles, and reading her bible. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed spending time on the river with her friends. She loved life, but nothing compared to the love she had for her granddaughter, Kinley. She always seemed at her happiest while simply sitting in the floor coloring with her. Although her second grandbaby, Maizey, who will be born soon, will never have the privilege of meeting her in this world, her memory will be shared through the stories we will tell.
Lisa will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: one daughter, Kylie McDonald and husband Gavin of Rolla; a son, Ryan Jordan of Licking, MO; a granddaughter, Kinley McDonald of Rolla; two sisters, Pam Bell of Newburg, MO and Debbie Parker and husband Andy of Springfield, MO; and the children's father, Paul Jordan of Rolla.
A memorial service for Lisa A. Jordan will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 21 to May 22, 2019