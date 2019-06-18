|
|
Lloyd E. Thomas
Beloved grandfather, father, and Veteran
Lloyd E. Thomas, age 92 of Rolla, Mo. Passed away June 11, 2019 at home.
Lloyd was born September 13, 1926 in Springfield, Mo. to Festus L. and Margaret F. (Webber) Thomas.
Lloyd attended Licking High School where he graduated in 1944. He was united in marriage to Ima B. Tompkins on July 11, 1945. She preceded him in death on August 27, 1987. On November 13, 1970 he was united in marriage to Carol J. (Tessaro) Reinert, who survives of the home.
He is further survived by two sons Richard E. Thomas and wife Diane of Rolla, Larry D. Thomas and wife Joyce of Rolla, Stepchildren Cheryl Reinert and husband Adrian Poe, Richard Reinert and wife Kerrie both of Reno Nevada.
Grandchildren are Shelley L. (Thomas) Klossner and husband Gary, Jason P. Thomas and wife Jenn, Gregory J. Thomas, and Geoffrey L. Thomas and wife Teri all of Rolla.
Step Grandchildren, Tania Reinert, Madison Poe and Rylea Poe all of Reno Nevada.
Great grandchildren are Blaize Klossner, Gage Klossner, Brystol Klossner, Jenson Thomas and Cameron Thomas all of Rolla.
Lloyd worked for many years for Tucker Dairy in Rolla and for Air-Con Engineering in Rolla. He retired in 1991 from A&M Corporation in Reno Nevada and moved back to Rolla in 1993.
He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in April 1946 and was awarded a victory medal for WWII.
Lloyd loved to play golf, read, and follow his grandchildren's sports activities.
Lloyd had the distinction of being the oldest living direct descendent of John Webber, the first settler of Rolla, Mo.
He will be missed by many.
There will be no services held at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial P.O. Box 1602 Rolla, Mo. 65402 (573) 341-0220 www.rollacremation.com.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 18 to June 19, 2019