Lola Jean Hayes
Lola Jean Hayes, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Rolla, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 85.
She was born in Bristow, OK on May 18, 1934 to the late Jim and Daisy (Kitchen) Johnson.
On October 13, 1960 she married Edward Hayes who preceded her in death on March 19, 1998.
Among Lola's interests were enjoying the outdoors, flower gardening and shopping.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Victor Hayes; one sister, Alma Cherry; and three brothers, Sidney, Willy, and Robert Johnson.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes four sons, Randy Hayes and wife Debbie, of Columbia, MO, Greg Hayes and wife Michelle, also of Columbia, Keith Hayes, of Mason City, IA, and Chris Hayes and wife Sara, of Kansas City, MO; three sisters, Irene Love, of Wichita, KS, Louise Montgomery, also of Wichita, and Shirley Hendricks, of Los Angeles, CA; eighteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lola's memory are suggested to the .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020