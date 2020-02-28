Home

Lonnie Eugene Fryer


1944 - 2020
Lonnie Eugene Fryer Obituary
Lonnie Eugene Fryer
Lonnie Eugene Fryer, of Rolla, passed away on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at the age of 75.
He was born on October 1st, 1944 to the late Raymond and Bertha Fryer. He was united in marriage to Patsy Curtis on April 11th, 1964, who preceded him in death in 2017.
Lonnie was a talented typewriter mechanic, but his true love was spending time with his grandchildren. His other passions were playing the fiddle and old time fiddle music. He also enjoyed turkey hunting and baseball.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Willy of Rolla.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes two sons and a daughter, Jim Fryer and wife Nancy of Rolla; Mike Fryer and fiancee' Sharon of Lenox; Theresa Wood and husband Jared of Anutt, grandchildren Ashley and Jacob Wood, one sister, LaDonna Theobald of Arizona and extended family and friends.
A possible celebration of life memorial will be held in the future.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
