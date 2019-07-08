|
Louis Carl Brown
Loving son, father, brother and grandfather
Louis Carl Brown, of Lake Spring, MO, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 64.
He was born on August 31, 1954 in Rolla, MO to Carl Lee Brown and Donna (Rabe) Brown.
Louis was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Lou Brown and a sister, Jana Lea Brown.
As a young boy, Louie enjoyed sneaking off and playing in Beaver Creek that ran through his parents' dairy farm. His mother never knew what present he was going to bring her from the creek in a fruit jar or coffee can. Louie was always ready for family Holiday meals. He would arrive early to check the menu, have coffee, and visit. He always got his piece of his mother's cobbler out of the middle of the dish. He enjoyed his farm, cows, and horses. His employment away from the farm started as a teenager working for Jim Arthur at the sale barn. He then went to work for Switzer Corporation until it closed. He started working at Fort Leonard Wood in 1988 and stayed until his death. His four grandsons brought great joy and happiness to his life. Louie lived his life the best way he knew how.
Louis will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his father, Carl Lee Brown of Vida, MO; a son, Stacy Brown and wife Crystal of Lake Spring, MO; two sisters, Jerri Ann Tanner and husband Mike and Carla Farrar and husband Eddie, all of Rolla; one brother, Charlie Brown of Rolla; four grandchildren, Timothy Dennison, Landon Dennison, Cutter Brown and Coda Brown; special cousins, Bob Brown and Lloyd Vernon Braidlow, Jr.; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A memorial service for Louis C. Brown will conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Anutt Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 8 to July 9, 2019