Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
(309) 694-3322
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
LOUISE WHITE
Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother
Louise White, 88, of Metamora, Illinois passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois.
Born May 15, 1930 in Dent County, Missouri to Ora and Florence (Nelson) James, she married Harry W. White on October 29, 1949 in Salem, Missouri. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Lin (Alice) White, Anita (Rick) Whitby, Teresa (Bill) Hallar and Linda (Larry) Hansen, all of Metamora; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and three siblings, Lee (Betty) James, Kenny (Velena) James and Hazel Cummins, all of Missouri.
A loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Louise loved gardening and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed quilting and fishing.
Louise was a member of New Home Baptist Church in Newburg, Missouri.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur, Illinois. Pastor Jerry Rupp will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 State Route 91, Peoria, Illinois 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
