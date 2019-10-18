|
Lucy Stuart Donnan Finch
Lucy Stuart Donnan Finch of Rolla, Missouri passed away peacefully at 90 years of age on October 14, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 15, 1929 and her family moved to Rolla in 1930.
As a young woman Lucy enjoyed playing the piano and flute, singing in the church choir, hiking, and horseback riding-where she developed her passion for exploring back roads. She attended University Arizona in Tucson graduating with a degree in Music Education and then moved to California to be near family. There she found employment teaching at an elementary school for two years before deciding to pursue a career in nursing. She traveled across the country interviewing with premier nursing institutions along the way. After an interviewer at NYC's Bellevue asked if she could take orders from a younger doctor and she replied, "if they were right" she realized nursing wasn't for her after all.
Instead she traveled to England for her sister's wedding where she accidentally fell into a job in a secretarial pool. From that job grew a love of England and all things English-especially jigsaw wooden puzzles-as she made lifelong friends and traveled with one of them through Europe on bicycle and by hitch hiking. Intelligent and perpetually curious with a sense of adventure, over the course of her life Lucy visited more than 40 countries on six continents, much of which by ship as she loved the motion of ocean waves. While in England she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and was successfully treated but returned to Missouri to recuperate.
Once home she taught grade school and again made a lifelong friend. She also become reacquainted with a high school horseback riding friend, David Milton Finch Jr, when, one snowy day, she walked into his jewelry store on 8th & Rolla Streets. He was fond of recounting how beautiful she looked with white snowflakes on her dark hair. They married in 1957 and had three children: David Milton Finch III, Jonathan Andrew Finch, and Lucy Elizabeth Finch.
The First Baptist Church of Rolla was an important part of Lucy's spiritual life where she enjoyed singing in the choir, ringing hand bells, and playing the organ and piano. She lived a humble life of service to her family and community and was an avid birdwatcher. If you ever received a card from her it probably had a finch, puffin, or some bird in the design.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, David. She is survived by her three children, spouses and one grandchild: David and Zola with daughter Kaitlyn, Jon, Lucy and Rob (Cole), and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins many of whom lovingly thought of her as a mother figure.
A memorial service for Lucy S. Finch will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Lucy requested donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019